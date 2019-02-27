  • Man charged with premeditated murder in death of Cocoa mother of four

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    COCOA, Fla. - The man accused of killing a Cocoa mother of four is now in jail being held without bond.

    It’s the same man police said the mother, Tashaun Jackson, provided a deposition against before she went missing on Feb. 9.

    Investigators said 30-year-old Joshua Taylor was the suspect in an attempted sexual battery case that Jackson provided testimony about before he kidnapped and killed her. Her body was found in rural Osceola County on Feb. 15.

    Taylor is charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

    Police said Taylor was arrested around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at his mother’s home in Cocoa.

