Service dog has tail amputated after 'inhumane' bathing by Satellite Beach groomer, officials say

SATELLITE BEACH, Fl. - One man is in custody after police said he was caught on video injuring a dog to the point that its tail had to be amputated.
Officials said 37-year-old James Suthann was working at the Groomingdale's Pet Salon in the 500 block of Jackson Avenue on February 6 when he began to bathe a service dog at that location, arrest records show.
During the recorded washing, officials said Suthann can be seen repeatedly inflicting pain on the animal by "inhumane methods" of washing, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.
The video also shows Suthann aggressively handling the dog by twisting the dog's tail, attempting to muzzle the dog, using a neck restraint and striking the dog in the head with a spray nozzle.
The dog's injuries were so severe that it had to have its tail amputated after Suthann grabbed the dog off the ground and twisted the animal to the point that its tail broke, according to the BCSO.
The dog, TT, is a service dog who is owned by a disabled veteran with PTSD.
Suthann faces a felony charge of animal cruelty. Suthann is no longer allowef at the facility where the incident took place, according to the BCSO.
Warning: Graphic images below.
