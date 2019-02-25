Man accused of murdering wife in Delaney Park attended gay spa more than 70 times, records show

ORLANDO, Fla. - Records show an Orlando man accused of murdering his wife visited a popular gay men’s gym and spa more than 70 times leading up to and through his marriage.
Prosecutors gathered the information in their case against David Tronnes, charged with the murder of his wife, Shanti Cooper-Tronnes, in their Delaney Park home last year.
A worker at the Club Orlando Athletic Ventures spa told investigators he saw Tronnes engaged in sex with men at least twice.
A stack of receipts from spa, obtained by investigators, shows Tronnes attended the business around 78 times since June 2016.
Tronnes married Cooper-Tronnes on March 22, 2017. A receipt shows he visited the club just one day later.
The last receipt showed he visited the club 13 days before Cooper-Tronnes died.
Inside their Delaney Park home, Tronnes told investigators he found his wife in the shower—but during interrogation, police called him a bad liar.
The medical examiner’s report shows she died of blunt force trauma to the head and strangulation.
Crime scene photos obtained by Channel 9’s Jeff Deal show that even though the couple’s bed and the top of the slats in the bed appear clean, there are blood stains on the edges of the slats.
Investigative files do not indicate whether Cooper-Tronnes knew of this aspect of Tronnes’s life.
Tronnes was arrested in August on charges of first-degree murder in the April 24 death of Cooper-Tronnes.
