Police: Man arrested in wife's murder near Delaney Park

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was arrested Wednesday in the death of his 39-year-old wife, whose body was discovered in April in her home near the Delaney Park neighborhood, the Orlando Police Department said.
Police said David Tronnes was arrested on charges of first-degree murder in the April 24 death of Shanti Cooper-Tronnes.
No other details were given.
ARRESTED: David Tronnes, for first degree murder in the 4/24/2018 death of his wife, 39-year-old Shanti Cooper-Tronnes, who was found murdered in their Delaney Park home. pic.twitter.com/qxWHLgesZ7— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) August 29, 2018
