  • Police: Man arrested in wife's murder near Delaney Park

    By: Jason Kelly

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was arrested Wednesday in the death of his 39-year-old wife, whose body was discovered in April in her home near the Delaney Park neighborhood, the Orlando Police Department said.

    Police said David Tronnes was arrested on charges of first-degree murder in the April 24 death of Shanti Cooper-Tronnes.

    No other details were given.

