0 3 months later, Orlando woman seeks justice for slain granddaughter

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando woman is seeking justice for her 39-year-old granddaughter who was killed more than three months ago.

Police haven't arrested anyone in the murder of Shanti Cooper-Tronnes, whose body was found in April in her home near Delaney Park.

Investigators have disclosed few details about the case but have said there is no public safety threat.

"It's hard to get over. I've been through a lot in my life," Marion Perry said. "I just couldn't accept it. I still don't accept it."

Relatives said they were told by detectives that Cooper-Tronnes was found fatally beaten in the shower.

"I've been calling to find out if they had learned anything more," Perry said.

But she said she hasn't received those answers.

Cooper-Tronnes left behind an 8-year-old son who Perry speaks with often.

"He asked me, 'When will I see my mom?' And I said, 'You can see her any time you want. He said, 'Well, how can I talk to her?'" Perry said. "When you get hungry for your mom or get lonely for your mom and you want to talk to her, I said, 'Just take your hand and put it (on your heart) and then pray to her and tell her you love her and miss her.'"

Perry said her great-grandson called her days later to tell her it worked.

"He said, 'Well, when I go to bed at night, she thinks I'm sleeping, but she comes in and kisses me on my right cheek,'" she said.

Perry said friends and family held a memorial service for Cooper-Tronnes on Sunday.

