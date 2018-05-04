0 'There's no public safety threat,' Mina says after mother killed near Delaney Park

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police Chief John Mina told Channel 9 Thursday evening that there's no public safety threat after a woman was murdered last week in a large home near Delaney Park.

Mina said investigators haven't publicly disclosed many details about the murder because they don't want to jeopardize the case.

"What do you say to the people in that neighborhood (who) don't know what's going on still?" Channel 9 reporter Samantha Manning said.

Read: Family says mother found dead in shower of home near Delaney Park was beaten

"I would just tell (them) that this is an active investigation, and we need to be very careful about the information that we release," Mina said.

Police said the body of Shanti Cooper-Tronnes, 39, was discovered on April 24. Investigators ruled her death a homicide.

"In this case, there's no public safety threat to the community," Mina said.

Cooper-Tronnes' family told Channel 9 she was fatally beaten and her body was discovered in the shower by her husband, but police haven't confirmed those details.

Channel 9 requested an incident report from police earlier this week, but it only contained few details.

Read: Woman's body discovered in home near Delaney Park

"Why is this case being handled so differently than other homicide investigations," Manning said. "I know it's limited in what you can say in an open investigation, but there was no narrative. There was no information at all about what happened here."

"Actually, this case is handled very consistently with our other cases," Mina said. "We don't want to put too much information in the reports, and we don't want to let too much information out there."

Cooper-Tronnes' relatives said she leaves behind an 8-year-old son.

Read: Orlando police say crime is up in the city

© 2018 Cox Media Group.