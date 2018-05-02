ORLANDO, Fla. - The body of a 39-year-old woman was discovered last week in her home in the South Orange neighborhood near Delaney Park, the Orlando Police Department said.
Police were called shortly after 3:45 p.m. on April 24 to a home on East Copeland Drive near South Orange Avenue and West Gore Street, where they discovered Shanti Cooper-Tronnes' body, police spokeswoman Michelle Guido said.
"That incident was determined to be a homicide," Guido said.
Channel 9 learned of the investigation after a viewer submitted a tip.
Police wouldn't say if they've identified a suspect.
Neighbors told Channel 9 that Cooper-Tronnes lived at the home with a man for about three years and that the pair had been renovating the home.
They said she had a young son who didn't live with them full-time.
Neighbors said they were told the homicide wasn't a random act, but police wouldn't confirm that.
Crimeline posters were posted outside the home, which is owned by a trust, records said.
The death remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
