0 Family says woman found dead in shower of home near Delaney Park was beaten

ORLANDO, Fla. - Family and friends are revealing new information about the 39-year-old woman who was found dead inside her upscale Orlando home.

Police were called about 3:45 p.m. on April 24 to a home on East Copeland Drive near South Orange Avenue and West Gore Street, where they discovered Shanti Cooper-Tronnes' body, police spokeswoman Michelle Guido said.

Read: Woman's body discovered in home near Delaney Park

Police aren’t saying much about the case other than it being a homicide investigation, but the victim’s grandmother said Cooper-Tronnes was found by her husband badly beaten in the shower with the water still running.

New on Eyewitness News at 4: what we’ve learned about the mysterious death of a wife & mother in an upscale Orlando neighborhood. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/OeUsiOtmxX — Jeff Deal (@JDealWFTV) May 2, 2018

"It's scary for us, being two blocks away from our home. There could be a killer on the loose,” said the victim’s friend, Dotty Lawrence.

Map: 2018 homicides in Orlando

Lawrence said she’s heartbroken and described Cooper-Tronnes as a good mother and wife.

Cooper-Tronnes’ grandmother, Marion Perry, said she doesn’t understand why someone would want to hurt her granddaughter.

"When God gave us a child and gave us her, that was the greatest gift I ever got,” said Perry.

Perry got word about Cooper-Tronnes' death last week.

Read: Body found after SUV fire outside storage shed in Orlando, police say

"It wasn't just one of those, knock you down or shoot you or whatever. They beat the hell out of her,” she said.

Cooper-Tronnes' father said he believes it was no accident and that his daughter had a big gash in her head when she was found.

Residents in the area said the incident is unusual for the upscale neighborhood.

Crimeline fliers were posted in the neighborhood with information about a reward for tips about the case.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.