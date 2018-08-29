VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Volusia County woman tried to fight back as she was stabbed more than 100 times in a brutal slaying in Port Orange, the city’s police department has revealed.
The body of 32-year-old Dianna Kessler was found Monday night in a home in Port Orange. The man suspected of killing her has not been arrested.
“Clearly she was in a fight for her life,” said Port Orange police Chief Thomas Grimaldi.
TRENDING NOW:
- Uber driver shot, killed man who threatened him, Polk County sheriff says
- DeSantis says voters would 'monkey this up' by electing Gillum as Florida governor
- 2 construction workers killed after scaffolding collapses in Orange County, OCFR says
- VIDEO: UCF students to protest rapper, coming to campus, charged with child sex abuse
Grimaldi said Kessler sustained a violent, prolonged attack that included more than 100 stab wounds and a traumatic injury to her head.
Police said Thomas McMullen, 37, a friend of Kessler’s, is the man suspected of killing her.
Investigators said they connected Kessler to McMullen after a family friend found her body at the home of the suspect’s parents, who were out of town at the time.
“There’s somebody on the kitchen on the floor. There’s blood all over them,” the 911 caller told police Monday.
Download the free WFTV News & Weather apps
Investigators believe McMullen, a convicted felon, was driving Kessler’s car when it was located the next day nearly 10 miles away in Daytona Beach.
Investigators also said evidence shows McMullen tried to conceal the crime scene.
Until he’s found, police said they consider McMullen a danger to the community.
Police said the motive for the killing remains unclear.
READ: Person of interest sought after woman found slain in Port Orange home, police say
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}