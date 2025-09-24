Orange County fire captain arrested, accused of stalking ex-girlfriend

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orange County firefighter has been released from jail on bail after being accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend.

Capt. Patrick Gill has worked at Orange County Fire Rescue since 1999.

According to the arrest report, Gill used his department-issued truck to stalk the victim. Investigators say once the relationship ended, Gill began emailing and texting her, asking to get back together, but she refused. She reportedly said he even became aggressive, showing up as she was leaving a Pilates studio.

The report states the victim saw Gill watching her in his truck more than a dozen times at different locations, like a Pilates studio, nail salon and Publix. She says he also showed up to her home unannounced.

The report states Gill transferred to another fire station in May, putting him in the area of the Pilates studio.

Investigators say data from Gill’s GPS corroborated the dates, times and locations reported by the victim, and although there have been no threats, the repeated stalking and harassment have caused her emotional distress.

Gill was arrested at his home. Neighbors like Jessica Ramirez were surprised, saying he kept to himself.

Ramirez said she’s never seen any issues at the house.

“It’s sad to hear that someone who supposed to be protecting ends up having those type of issues,” she said.

On the department’s Facebook page, Gill recently received his 25-year service award during an employee appreciation lunch.

A spokesperson from Orange County Fire Rescue released this statement about the off-duty arrest: “Patrick Gill has been relieved of duty with pay pending the outcome of a Pre-Determination Hearing.“

The fire chief declined WFTV’s request for an interview.

Orange County Fire Rescue says it’s committed to doing a thorough review of the matter.

