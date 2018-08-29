  • 2 construction workers killed after scaffolding collapses in Orange County, OCFR says

    By: Kelly Healey

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two construction workers were killed Wednesday after they fell about seven stories from a scaffolding while working at a hotel in Orange County near Bonnet Creek, Orange County Fire Rescue said.

     

    According to officials, there were four workers on the scaffolding when it collapsed at the site on Chelonia Parkway near Disney. Two workers fell, another held on and the other worker was able to climb to safety.

     

    Officials said the workers were getting ready to pour concrete when the incident happened.

     

    Of the two surviving workers, one suffered minor injuries, but refused treatment, and the other was not injured.

     

    The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will investigate the incident, authorities said.

     

    The names of those involved have not been released.

     

    Channel 9 reporter Sarahbeth Ackerman is at the scene gathering information. WFTV.com will update this story as it develops.

     

