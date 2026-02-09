Volusia County

Child hospitalized after vehicle crash in Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL, Fla. — Police confirm that a young victim was seriously injured in a traffic accident on Nova Road on Sunday, Feb. 8.

The Holly Hill Police Department and first responders arrived at the scene and immediately began life-saving measures.

Police say the victim was then taken to a local medical center for emergency care.

The incident is under active investigation and no additional information is available at this time.

