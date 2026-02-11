Rescued manatee recovering at SeaWorld Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld rescuers are keeping a close eye on a manatee as they nurse him back to health. They are concerned about the protected species, citing several health issues.

Zoological specialist Mallorie McCormack said, “He seems to be eating, which is a great, great sign, and we’re very hopeful for him.”

The young manatee was seen relaxing in a medical pool at SeaWorld after crews rescued him from a storm drain in Melbourne Beach last night.

Crews tore up a street and used a tow truck to lift the manatee to safety. Melbourne Beach Vice Mayor Terri Cronin said during the rescue, “The thought is that the manatee was seeking warmer water during that cold snap and went up the pipe from the Indian River and got stuck.” Officials believe the manatee may have been stuck in the drain for about a week.

Video showed the manatee being lifted out in what appeared to be a blue tarp. SeaWorld Supervisor of Animal Rescue Lorri Braso said, “So that was just a big stretcher. It’s kind of like a big bag.”

Braso explained why rescuers are concerned about the manatee’s health. He was placed in a medical pool where the water level can be adjusted.

“His buoyancy wasn’t good. He sank to the bottom,” Braso said. “We brought the floor up where he could just basically lift his head to get breath.”

The male manatee weighs about 410 pounds but should weigh closer to 460 pounds. Crews initially estimated at the rescue scene that he weighed 1,400 pounds. He is being fed to help him gain weight.

“You don’t want to see any folds on manatees. He is underweight,” Braso said. “You want to be nice and round if you’re a manatee.”

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the manatee also has open wounds on the underside near his tail and flippers. Braso said he may receive medication if the wounds do not heal properly.

Once he heals, rescuers plan to place him with other manatees before releasing him.

“I’m so happy that he is getting the care here at SeaWorld Rescue,” McCormack said.

Rescuers said they will work with FWC officers when it is time to release the manatee back into the water, most likely near Melbourne Beach. He will also be fitted with a PIT tag, similar to a microchip, to help identify him in the future.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group