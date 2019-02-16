Body of missing Cocoa mother of 4 found in rural Osceola County, police say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The body of a 31-year-old missing mother of four was found Friday evening, the Cocoa Police Department said.
Investigators said they are at a remote area in Osceola County, where they found the body of Tashaun Jackson.
Related Headlines
Police said Jackson’s family reported her missing on Sunday after she failed to return home Saturday from a trip to a convenience store.
TRENDING NOW:
- Sheriff: Man who livestreamed shootout with deputies on Instagram shot 1st; bodycam video release
- Titusville parents accused of child neglect after allegedly starving baby, police say
- Trump to sign spending bill, declare national emergency
- VIDEO: Store clerk says missing Cocoa woman received strange call before her disappearance
Detectives said a surveillance camera at the 7-Eleven at North Fiske and Dixon boulevards recorded Jackson at about 3 p.m. Saturday.
Police said they requested an aerial search of an area near Nova and Deer Park roads in Osceola County.
Read: 'We're hoping that she is alive': Tip leads police to pond to search for missing Cocoa mother
A Brevard County Sheriff’s Office helicopter crew found Jackson's body at about 6 p.m. near Deer Park Road, east of Nova Road, police said.
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is assisting Cocoa police with the death investigation.
Read: Store clerk says missing Cocoa woman received strange call before her disappearance
No other details were given.
Check back and click here to watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 10 and 11 for live updates to this breaking news.
Read: 'Her kids are asking about her': Family pleads for safe return of missing Cocoa mother of 4
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}