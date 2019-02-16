  • Body of missing Cocoa mother of 4 found in rural Osceola County, police say

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The body of a 31-year-old missing mother of four was found Friday evening, the Cocoa Police Department said.

    Investigators said they are at a remote area in Osceola County, where they found the body of Tashaun Jackson.

    Police said Jackson’s family reported her missing on Sunday after she failed to return home Saturday from a trip to a convenience store.

    Detectives said a surveillance camera at the 7-Eleven at North Fiske and Dixon boulevards recorded Jackson at about 3 p.m. Saturday.

    Police said they requested an aerial search of an area near Nova and Deer Park roads in Osceola County.

    A Brevard County Sheriff’s Office helicopter crew found Jackson's body at about 6 p.m. near Deer Park Road, east of Nova Road, police said.

    The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is assisting Cocoa police with the death investigation.

    No other details were given.

