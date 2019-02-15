0 'We're hoping that she is alive': Tip leads police to pond to search for missing Cocoa mother

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A tip led police to a Cocoa pond in hopes of finding a missing mother of four.

31-year-old Tashaun Jackson hasn’t been seen since Feb. 9.

Her family was among a crowd that gathered at Bracco Pond Park Friday morning as police, who were responding to a tip, searched the pond and the surrounding area.

After searching for hours, police did not find Jackson.

“A lot of tips and a lot of phone calls went into the cocoa police department over the last couple of days naming this particular location,” said Jackson’s cousin, Sharon Jones-Smith. “I am thankful to Chief Cantaloupe and the sheriff's department for at least giving it a ditch effort to come out here and search to see if anything comes up.”

Jackson was last seen by a clerk at the 7-Eleven on Dixon Boulevard in Cocoa.

"She told me she did receive a random phone call, and she did not know who it was,” Asia Tabor said. “It was some guy, and they told her to meet him at 7-Eleven.”

There has been no evidence of foul play, according to police, but they aren’t ruling anything out.

“We're hoping that she is alive so that her children can be reunited with her that we don't have to bury her,” said Jackson’s cousin Sh’Mika Scott. “We're hoping we can help her get through whatever she's experienced within these last six days.”

Cocoa Police said they have gotten some credible leads in their search for Jackson, but did not elaborate.

“Today, it's kind of mixed emotions," Jones-Smith said. "I’m glad that they haven't found anything because it means there's a chance that TaShaun is still alive. But I’m also kind of sore they didn't find her.”

“We just want her home. We don't want it to be one of those cases where 10 years down the road you're still wondering and you never get closure," said Scott.

