0 'Her kids are asking about her': Search underway for missing Cocoa mother of 4

COCOA, Fla. - The search is continuing for a missing 31-year-old Cocoa woman who vanished Saturday, the Cocoa Police Department said.

Police said Tashaun Jackson, a mother of four, was last seen on surveillance video recorded at a 7-Eleven at North Fiske and Dixon boulevards.

Relatives told Channel 9 that she walked to the convenience store to buy milk for her 1-year-old daughter. They said she left her purse and ID at home, signaling that she clearly intented to return.

Jackson has four children ranging in age from 1 to 11.

"Her kids are asking about her, and all we can tell them is that we're looking for her," said Lakeisha Milledge, Jackson's aunt. "All I want is my niece (to come) home."

In a press conference on Wednesday, Jackson's aunt Sharon Jones-Smith made a tearful plea to help get her niece home.

"At first, you're very hopeful, you're prayerful, you're believing that she's coming home safe and you never let go of the hope," she said. "But at the same time reality starts to set in that we're going this many days and so maybe the outcome won't be what we expect."

Jones-Smith said she believes Jackson was taken.

"She wouldn't just walk away from her life and children," she said.

Cocoa Police Department Sh'Mika Scott

Investigators said Jackson was the victim in a pending burglary and attempted sexual battery case being investigated by th Cocoa Police Department.

"Detectives have spoken to numerous witnesses and have been attempting to establish an accurate timeline of her last known movements," police spokeswoman Yvonne Martinez said.

Anyone with information about Jackson's whereabouts is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477. Crime Stoppers is now offering a $1,000 reward for information regarding her disappearance.

Family members say this is 31-year-old Tashaun Jackson. Last seen Saturday in Cocoa @WFTV pic.twitter.com/0wzSOgi0A9 — Samantha Manning (@SamanthaWFTV) February 13, 2019

Crowd of loved ones gathering outside of Cocoa PD calling for police to find the missing mother of 4, Tashaun Jackson @WFTV pic.twitter.com/pujkPmHH2e — Samantha Manning (@SamanthaWFTV) February 13, 2019

