Breeze Airways announces new non-stop flight routes

ORLANDO, Fla. — Breeze Airways announced new nonstop flights from Orlando International Airport to Lincoln, Nebraska, and Tri-Cities, Tennessee, beginning in December 2025.

Starting December 10, travelers can book flights from Orlando to Lincoln, Nebraska, on Wednesdays and Saturdays with fares from $79, and to Tri-Cities, Tennessee, on Fridays and Mondays from December 12 with fares from $49.

The airline says the new routes aim to connect underserved cities across the U.S., providing more travel options for passengers seeking convenient and affordable flights. Breeze Airways is excited to keep growing its network, always aiming to make your travel experience better with affordable prices and friendly, quality service.

With these new routes, Breeze Airways states they are poised to improve connectivity from Orlando, providing travelers with more options and staying true to its promise to revolutionize low-cost air travel.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group