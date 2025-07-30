8.7 magnitude earthquake hits Eastern Russia, tsunami warnings issued across Pacific Coast

ORLANDO, Fla. — A massive 8.7 magnitude earthquake struck along the coast of eastern Russia this evening, prompting tsunami warnings and advisories for areas along the Pacific coast and in the Pacific.

The earthquake occurred along the eastern Russian coast, and its significant magnitude has led to concerns about potential tsunami impacts across the Pacific region.

