0 Store clerk says missing Cocoa woman received strange call before her disappearance

COCOA, Fla. - A clerk working at the 7-Eleven on Dixon Boulevard in Cocoa where a missing mother of four was last seen Saturday said the woman got a strange phone call shortly before her disappearance from an unknown man.

Tashuan Jackson, 31, has been missing since Saturday afternoon, and Cocoa police are working it as a missing persons investigation.

"I was the last person to talk to Tashaun,” Asia Tabor said. "She told me she did receive a random phone call, and she did not know who it was. It was some guy, and they told her to meet him at 7-Eleven.”

Tabor said Jackson left the convenience store after a few minutes alone, and Tabor noticed a car in the parking lot drive off around the same time.

"As soon as she hit the corner to where I could not see her, that car pulled out, and that was the last thing,” Tabor said.

Tabor said she spoke with Cocoa police detectives about what happened.

It’s still unclear if or how Tabor’s account is connected to Jackson’s disappearance.

A Cocoa Police Department spokeswoman said she cannot comment on the details of the investigation, including any witness interviews.

Police said detectives are working all credible leads and are attempting to collect physical evidence.

There has been no evidence of foul play at this time, according to police, but they aren’t ruling anything out.

On Thursday, Jackson’s family conducted their own search for Jackson near the Walmart on Clearlake Road and the surrounding wooded area.

"You have to understand the desperation of this family to find her,” Jackson’s cousin Sh’Mika Scott said. “We’re willing to search high and low.”

"We just want to make sure we leave no stones unturned,” Jackson’s aunt, Sharon Jones-Smith, said.

Jackson’s family said they still call her cellphone, which now goes straight to voicemail, in the hopes of hearing her pick up.

"It's harder everyday,” Scott said.

