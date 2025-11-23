Disney’s “Scuba Bandit” remains on the loose – Deputies still searching for clues

ORLANDO, Fla. — More than two months after a daring robbery at Disney Springs, authorities have yet to identify the suspect who raided the Paddlefish restaurant wearing scuba gear.

The incident, which occurred after the restaurant closed, involved a suspect swimming up to the Paddlefish restaurant, stripping down, and stealing over $10,000 as managers opened the safe.

The suspect then swam away, leaving deputies with little information to pursue.

Channel Nine broke the news in September when a picture of the suspect went viral.

Since then, deputies have periodically checked in on the case but have not reported any progress.

We will continue to follow up on this story and will update you if there is any new information.

