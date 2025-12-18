‘Significant elder fraud’: Cocoa Beach police arrest man accused of stealing thousands

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — Police in Cocoa Beach said a man was arrested after “significant elder fraud.”

Officers said they arrested Elias Staker on Wednesday on multiple fraud-related charges following a months-long investigation involving stolen checks from an elderly victim.

The investigation revealed that Staker allegedly wrote and cashed numerous stolen checks over several months, resulting in losses exceeding $33,000 for the elderly victim.

Staker has been charged with 38 counts of Uttering Forged Checks, a 3rd degree felony and one count of Scheme to Defraud, a 2nd degree felony.

Police said their investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Cocoa Beach Police Department.

