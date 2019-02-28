0 Markeith Loyd to judge: 'God's my only judge ... You're a referee'

ORLANDO, Fla. - Accused cop killer Markeith Loyd appeared in court Wednesday afternoon to try to obtain raw footage of an interview Channel 9 conducted of his niece.

Loyd is accused of fatally shooting Sade Dixon, his pregnant ex-girlfriend, in December 2016 and Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton in January 2017.

Loyd shouted multiple times during Wednesday's hearing.

"I know the law," he said.

"Oh, I know the law, too, Mr. Loyd," Chief Judge Frederick Lauten said.

Loyd said there is a massive conspiracy against him, that he is being framed and that news media are telling lies about him.

He said he told his niece to tell Channel 9 that Dixon was armed the night of her fatal shooting and that he acted in self-defense.

Loyd said he seeks raw footage of the interview, but Channel 9's lawyer told the judge that the video does not exist. "Mr. Loyd: You got to tell us before you move," Lauten said when Loyd suddenly stood up. Terence Lenamon, Loyd's lawyer, said Loyd had no choice but to shoot Clayton. Lenamon said he seeks the results of a use of force investigation into whether Clayton wrongfully shot at Loyd. "It's kill or be killed," he said. "There's a gun battle that takes place ... No. 1, did she violate policy when she confronted him?" "Mr. Lenamon raises the choice the defendant faced to kill or be killed," Assistant State Attorney Ric Ridgway said. "The third option was to surrender to a law enforcement officer and be taken into custody." Loyd cut off prosecutors by shouting about his belief that there is a plot against him.

"Even if you use the truth, they're going to use that to make up a better lie to still get you," he said. Loyd turned his anger to the judge. "You know why I don't stand up? The word. The word says God's my only judge," he said. "God is the only judge, so I don't stand, because you're not my judge. You're a referee over there or whatever you say. But you're not the judge to me." Lauten told Loyd he may have the results of a use of force investigation if such a report exists. His trial for Dixon's murder is scheduled to begin in May.

