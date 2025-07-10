Victim identified in Orange County shooting death

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed overnight at the intersection of 18th Street and South Nashville Avenue.

Deputies say Marcal Jamal Graham, 37, was shot sometime before 2 a.m. Thursday. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A suspect has not been announced.

Deputies have not released a motive for the shooting.

