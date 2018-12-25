  • 1 killed in crash outside Apopka Sam's Club, police say

    APOPKA, Fla. - One person was killed and another was injured in a crash outside an Apopka shopping center Monday afternoon, police said. 

    The crash occurred shortly after 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. 441 and Hiawassee Road.

    A car turning into the Sam’s Club near that intersection was T-boned, police said. 

    Authorities did not identify anyone involved in the crash. 

