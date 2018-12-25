1 killed in crash outside Apopka Sam's Club, police say

APOPKA, Fla. - One person was killed and another was injured in a crash outside an Apopka shopping center Monday afternoon, police said.
The crash occurred shortly after 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. 441 and Hiawassee Road.
Related Headlines
A car turning into the Sam’s Club near that intersection was T-boned, police said.
Authorities did not identify anyone involved in the crash.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 9 for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}