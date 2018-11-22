FHP: 1 dead, multiple injured after Ford Explorer with 10 people inside flips on Turnpike

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A Ford Explorer with 10 people inside overturned multiple times on the Florida Turnpike just before noon on Thursday, leaving one woman dead and multiple adults and children injured, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash happened on the southbound Florida Turnpike near Yeehaw Junction at mile-marker 212 at 11:50 a.m., said Lt. Kim Montes.
A witness told troopers that a vehicle cut the driver of the Explorer off, causing the driver of the Explorer to loose control and flip multiple times.
Montes said a woman died on the scene and the remaining passengers, including four children, were transported to local hospitals.
Both the north and southbound lanes of the turnpike reopened around 2 p.m.
