  • FHP: Two killed in wrong-way crash on I-4 near Sanford

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    SANFORD, Fla. - A man and woman are dead after a wrong-way crash on I-4 early Sunday morning near Sanford, the Florida Highway Patrol said. 

    A 20-year-old Lake Mary man, who troopers have not identified, was driving a 2014 Honda Civic west in the eastbound lanes of I-4 near mile marker 104 around 4 a.m., troopers said. 

    The man drove head-on into a 2012 Mercedes SUV whose driver tried to swerve out of the way, troopers said. 

    The crash killed the driver of the Honda Civic and a 19-year-old woman who was his passenger, whom troopers have not identified, according to troopers. 

    The two were not wearing seat belts, according to the crash report. 

    The driver of the Mercedes SUV suffered minor injuries. 

    A blood-alcohol test is pending on the driver of the Civic, the crash report says. 
     

