Central Florida gears up to celebrate holidays with wonderful array of events this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is gearing up to celebrate the holidays with a wonderful array of events this week. It’s a fantastic opportunity for us all to come together, enjoy some festive cheer, and create special memories with our community.

The Winter Garden Fire Rescue Annual Santa Run will see Santa touring the North West Winter Garden area with the fire rescue team from 5:45 PM to 9:00 PM.

Meanwhile, Wekiva Island’s Winter Wonderland offers holiday decorations and activities, including Christmas trees and ‘snowball’ fights, available throughout the day and evening.

Dazzling Nights at Leu Gardens invites visitors to stroll through a magical light display, featuring towering lights, an 80-foot tunnel, and faux snow at Harry P. Leu Gardens.

The Frontyard Holiday Festival at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts continues with nightly snowfalls, light displays, and live performances on the Seneff Arts Plaza.

Lake Nona’s ‘Oh, What Fun!’ Holiday Festival promises various activities and entertainment for attendees.

Additionally, numerous public light displays are available for viewing, including the Eola Wonderland Christmas tree at Lake Eola Park and the light displays at Cranes Roost Park.

ICE! at Gaylord Palms Resort offers a unique experience featuring elaborate ice sculptures inspired by a holiday story, complete with ice slides and parkas provided for guests.

Theme Parks

Major theme parks in Central Florida, including Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, SeaWorld Orlando, and LEGOLAND Florida, are open and featuring their full slate of Christmas celebrations.

