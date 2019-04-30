  • Hole in road diverting traffic headed to OIA, airport officials say

    By: Sarah Wilson

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Leave extra time if you’re to OIA Tuesday morning – your usual route could be blocked. 

    Airport officials said a hole in the road is causing traffic detours into Orlando International Airport. 

    The hole, they said, is at the bottom of the Jeff Fuqua Boulevard bridge over Heintzelman Boulevard near the south entrance to the airport.

    Officials said traffic is being diverted off at the ramps to get back on Jeff Fuqua Boulevard. They said workers were already in the area doing road work with lane closures when they discovered the hole.

