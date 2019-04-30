Hole in road diverting traffic headed to OIA, airport officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Leave extra time if you’re to OIA Tuesday morning – your usual route could be blocked.
Airport officials said a hole in the road is causing traffic detours into Orlando International Airport.
Related Headlines
The hole, they said, is at the bottom of the Jeff Fuqua Boulevard bridge over Heintzelman Boulevard near the south entrance to the airport.
>>> Check your flight status here <<<
Officials said traffic is being diverted off at the ramps to get back on Jeff Fuqua Boulevard. They said workers were already in the area doing road work with lane closures when they discovered the hole.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates.
BETTER LOOK: @daveotter spotted the engineers on site monitoring a hole that opened up at the bottom of the Jeff Fuqua overpass at the south-end of @MCO. Spokesperson says it's a pothole. Traffic is being diverted off the overpass at Heintzelman Rd ramps. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/Npo6sfMm6H— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) April 30, 2019
🚨🚧UPDATE🚨🚧@MCO said the workers doing road maintenance discovered a hole in the road at the bottom of the Jeff Fuqua overpass at Heintzelman Rd. Engineers are now on scene. Hole is at the end of bridge.— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) April 30, 2019
ALTERNATE: Traffic being diverted at the ramps to get back on Jeff Fuqua pic.twitter.com/QJvSG3zek6
Traffic Alert 🚗— Orlando International Airport (@MCO) April 30, 2019
Northbound Jeff Fuqua Blvd (Access Rd) is blocked at Heintzelman Rd, all traffic being diverted to Heintzelman. If entering from the airport from the south, add more time to your journey and find an alternate route.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}