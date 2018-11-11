0 Police: Armed man who allegedly ran across State Road 417 in custody

ORLANDO, Fla. - After hours of searching, Orlando police said they have apprehended an armed man who allegedly crashed a car on State Road 528 and fled on foot into a nearby neighborhood Sunday morning, eventually running across State Road 417.

Orlando police emerged from the woods along the 417 near Dowden Road with a man in handcuffs around 2:20 p.m.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching for the armed suspect, who the Florida Highway Patrol said crashed a Nissan into a guardrail on State Road 528 around 9:10 a.m. and fled on foot, possibly causing another crash by running across State Road 417.

While troopers investigated, the Orlando Police Department received a call from someone along the 7000 block of Corkfield Road saying a man with a gun ran through their backyard and indicated the man had crashed his car on the 528.

Orlando police and deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office then began searching the nearby Lake Nona, Randal Park area for the man, who they believe to be the driver.

Around noon, troopers said they believe the driver ran across all north and southbound lanes of the 417 at Moss Park Road, prompting a chain-reaction rear-end crash as traffic slowed for emergency vehicles.

Three cars were involved in that crash, and two adults and two children were taken to the hospital, troopers said.

Officials with Orlando police partially disputed this.

Officers told Channel 9's Deanna Allbrittin they are unsure if the suspect caused the crash on the 417 and that investigators are not ready to connect the driver to a case the department is working.

Officials have not identified the suspect.

No officers were injured as part of the search.

This is a developing story. Stay with WFTV for updates.

IN CUSTODY: Police and deputies are shaking hands now after coming out of the woods at 417 and Dowden with a man in handcuffs. This is related to the search for an armed suspect who ran from a crash earlier. Waiting for more details from @OrlandoPolice. pic.twitter.com/vXO0ewbDsz — Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) November 11, 2018

Before I accidentally only posted part of the video explaining the search happening in Lake Nona right now for a potentially armed suspect who ran from a crash, through Randal Park neighborhood and across the 417. Search now more concentrated, but basic details still stand. pic.twitter.com/ablwnf5jjs — Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) November 11, 2018

Multiple officers and deputies are Now moving positions and drawing their guns, pointing directly at the woods right off the 417, between Dowden Road and Moss Park Road exits. Traffic delays still in the area. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/eAMkaaUFlB — Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) November 11, 2018

RIGHT NOW: The latest on the massive search in Lake Nona for a suspect @OrlandoPolice believe is armed. Neighbors tell me he crashed at 417 and the Beachline, then ran through their Randal Park yards. More details in video. pic.twitter.com/o3l8aXZeLy — Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) November 11, 2018

