3 men shot, 1 killed in east Orlando neighborhood, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Three people were shot and 1 was killed in an east Orlando neighborhood early Sunday, according to police.
The shooting occurred around 4 a.m. along the 1500 block of Candlewyck Drive, police said.
When officers arrived, police came upon one of the victims who had been shot in the leg, who said he and his friends were parked at Fish Court and Candlewyck Drive when two men approached and pointed a gun at them.
He ran and was shot in the leg, he said.
Police said during the investigation two other men were found on Fish Court. One had died, and the other victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The only suspect information, according to police, is two men in a truck.
This is an active and ongoing investigation.
