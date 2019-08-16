  • Motorcyclist killed in crash involving pickup truck on OBT

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a pickup truck Friday morning at the intersection of Anderson Street and Orange Blossom Trail.

    Orlando police said its traffic homicide unit is investigating the crash, which happened before 7 a.m.

    Related Headlines

    The crash shut down the northbound lanes of OBT in the area.

    This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News for updates.

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories