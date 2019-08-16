Motorcyclist killed in crash involving pickup truck on OBT

ORLANDO, Fla. - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a pickup truck Friday morning at the intersection of Anderson Street and Orange Blossom Trail.
Orlando police said its traffic homicide unit is investigating the crash, which happened before 7 a.m.
The crash shut down the northbound lanes of OBT in the area.
A car vs motorcycle crash is blocking all northbound lanes of OBT near 408 and Anderson. @OrlandoPolice is investigating. pic.twitter.com/NCr0Ib25gk— Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) August 16, 2019
TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound lanes of Orange Blossom Trl are CLOSED at Anderson St. AVOID by getting off the 408 at John Young Pkwy. @OrlandoPolice @WFTV pic.twitter.com/j0gVgnvJV8— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) August 16, 2019
