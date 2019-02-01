  • Pedestrian killed, Silver Star Road shut down following fatal crash, police say

    By: Sarah Wilson , Sarahbeth Ackerman

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A pedestrian was hit and killed early Friday morning in a crash along Silver Star Road near John Young Parkway, according to the Orlando Police Department.

    Silver Star Road is shut down as the investigation of the crash continues.

