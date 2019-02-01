Pedestrian killed, Silver Star Road shut down following fatal crash, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A pedestrian was hit and killed early Friday morning in a crash along Silver Star Road near John Young Parkway, according to the Orlando Police Department.
Silver Star Road is shut down as the investigation of the crash continues.
Related Headlines
>>> Check traffic along your route <<<
This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News for live traffic updates.
RIGHT NOW: @OrlandoPolice are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian. Investigators tell me the victim was not using a crosswalk off Silver Star & JYP...The driver involved in the crash is on scene speaking with officers @WFTV pic.twitter.com/UYMbwq8gx9— Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) February 1, 2019
#Breaking @OrlandoPolice just confirmed this is a fatal crash involving a pedestrian off Silver Star Rd & JYP @WFTV @WFTVTraffic pic.twitter.com/hE1pAYAUps— Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) February 1, 2019
BREAKING: @OrlandoPolice told @SAckermanWFTV this crash is fatal and involved a pedestrian. Silver Star Rd at Young Pkwy will be closed for a good portion of the morning.— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) February 1, 2019
ALTERNATE: Shader Rd & Princeton St to get to Orange Blossom Trl @WFTV
We are on our way to the scene @WFTV https://t.co/5RbzWXBdCd— Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) February 1, 2019
BREAKING NEWS: crash has Silver Star Rd CLOSED at John Young Pkwy. Silver Star Rd closed heading toward Orange Blossom Trl.— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) February 1, 2019
ALTERNATE: Use Shader Rd or Princeton St @WFTV pic.twitter.com/BawVmhzi7T
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}