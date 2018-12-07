ORLANDO, Fla. - A SunRail train was involved in a crash with a pedestrian around 6:20 a.m. Friday morning, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.
The southbound train blocked traffic on Pine Street in downtown Orlando for about an hour, according to FDOT.
FDOT said none of the 71 passengers or two crew members on board were injured.
This is a developing story. Follow WFTV's reporter Raquel Asa on Twitter for updates.
BREAKING NEWS: @RideSunRail train involved in crash. Riders reported seeing someone on the tracks. Avoid Pine & Garland. ALTERNATE: South St, Washington St or Robinson St. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/GIECUFwc7G— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) December 7, 2018
ALTERNATES: use South St or Washington St. https://t.co/zbkxFOiHuo— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) December 7, 2018
Train P303 SB is delayed 60 mins for police assistance near the tracks btwn Church st. & LYNX. P304 NB, P305 SB, & P302 NB is delayed 30 mins.— SunRail (@RideSunRail) December 7, 2018
