    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A SunRail train was involved in a crash with a pedestrian around 6:20 a.m. Friday morning, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

    The southbound train blocked traffic on Pine Street in downtown Orlando for about an hour, according to FDOT.

    FDOT said none of the 71 passengers or two crew members on board were injured.

