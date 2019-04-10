0 1 seriously injured after SunRail train strikes SUV near downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - One person was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon when a SunRail train struck an SUV near downtown Orlando, the Orlando Police Department said.

Police said the crash was reported shortly before 4:30 p.m. at West Colonial Drive near North Garland Avenue.

Witnesses told Channel 9 that a nurse aboard the train and a passerby came to the aid of a woman in the SUV. They said she was unconscious when she was first pulled from the SUV.

TRENDING NOW:

Police said the driver was taken to Orland Regional Medical Center in serious condition. They said West Colonial Drive has been closed.

The Florida Department of Transportation said 82 passengers were aboard the southbound train at the time of the crash.

The agency said the following trains have been delayed: P326 by 60 minutes, P328 by 30 minutes, P330 by 15 minutes, P327 by 60 minutes, P329 by 40 minutes and P331 by 30 minutes.

The crash remains under investigation.

No other details were given.

Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates to this developing story.

LOOK: the @RideSunRail just left the scene. Looks like the SUV is getting towed away too. @WFTV #WFTV pic.twitter.com/Nxh6HinSTQ — Megan Cruz (@MeganWFTV) April 10, 2019

Police are taping off the scene as they investigate what happened. There were 82 people aboard the southbound train. It appears no one inside was hurt. @WFTV #WFTV #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/G45PRKvRMl — Megan Cruz (@MeganWFTV) April 10, 2019

People ran to help her, including a nurse on the train and someone standing along Colonial. They say she was unconscious when they first pulled her out of the SUV, but she eventually came to. @WFTV #WFTV #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/9ebsOa7Ny9 — Megan Cruz (@MeganWFTV) April 10, 2019

Here’s a close up of the SUV that was hit by the @RideSunRail. Witnesses say the driver got stuck between the railroad arms. @WFTV #WFTV #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/NZxMFIzr5L — Megan Cruz (@MeganWFTV) April 10, 2019

BREAKING UPDATE: business nearby says CSI vehicle just showed up. Area now blocked off with police tape. AVOID Colonial Dr! Looks like @OrlandoPolice will be here a while. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/nGxArs2lS2 — Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) April 10, 2019

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.