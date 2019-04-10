  • 1 seriously injured after SunRail train strikes SUV near downtown Orlando

    By: Jason Kelly

    ORLANDO, Fla. - One person was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon when a SunRail train struck an SUV near downtown Orlando, the Orlando Police Department said.

    Police said the crash was reported shortly before 4:30 p.m. at West Colonial Drive near North Garland Avenue.

    Witnesses told Channel 9 that a nurse aboard the train and a passerby came to the aid of a woman in the SUV. They said she was unconscious when she was first pulled from the SUV.

    Police said the driver was taken to Orland Regional Medical Center in serious condition. They said West Colonial Drive has been closed.

    The Florida Department of Transportation said 82 passengers were aboard the southbound train at the time of the crash.

    The agency said the following trains have been delayed: P326 by 60 minutes, P328 by 30 minutes, P330 by 15 minutes, P327 by 60 minutes, P329 by 40 minutes and P331 by 30 minutes.

    The crash remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

