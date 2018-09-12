ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Just days after drivers first encountered changes on Maitland Boulevard, it’s changing – again.
This weekend, sections of Maitland Boulevard that drivers currently use to access U.S. 17-92 will permanently close as part of the I-4 Ultimate project.
The upcoming changes will give drivers new access to U.S. 17-92 via a new ramp that flies over I-4.
This is the second straight weekend of changes on the interchange. Last Saturday, new ramps opened at Maitland Summit and Keller Road, giving drivers new access to eastbound I-4.
Officials with the I-4 Ultimate project said they had to roll out the changes in two steps because crews had to bring in dirt to build up missing sections of Maitland Boulevard, which would have resulted in a three-to-four day shutdown for the Maitland Boulevard ramp to eastbound I-4.
