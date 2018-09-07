More changes coming to Maitland Boulevard: What's changing this weekend

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Maitland Boulevard is about to look very different – again.
Friday night, crews will change how drivers get on I-4 eastbound when they’re coming from Maitland Boulevard and the RDV SportsPlex.
I-4 says these changes should be in place by Saturday morning.
🚨TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨: @I4Ultimate is closing the ramp from Maitland Blvd (Eastbound) to I-4 Eastbound.— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) September 7, 2018
🚧HERE are the 2 *new* access points to I-4 Eastbound that will put you on the elevated lanes.
✅CHANGES will be in place Saturday morning. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/kCEZ4yr5Aa
HEY #Maitland? If you live or work at Maitland Blvd, it’s changing this weekend. You’ll have to drive on the new elevated lanes to get to I-4 Eastbound. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/omUk02UlW0— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) September 7, 2018
