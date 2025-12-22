Passenger dies in early morning semi-truck crash in Leesburg, troopers say

LEESBURG, Fla. — A fatal crash involving a semi-truck and a Ford F-150 occurred at approximately 5:53 A.M. today on CR-473 and Lake Eustis Drive in Leesburg, Lake County.

Troopers report that the incident involved a semi-truck with a trailer and a Ford F-150. The driver of the semi-truck, a 67-year-old male from Arkansas and his passenger, a 63-year-old male from Arkansas, were unharmed.

The driver of the Ford F-150 was pronounced deceased at the scene and his identity is pending identification. A passenger traveling in the Ford F-150 was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center (ORMC) with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is currently a roadblock in both directions on CR-473 due to the crash.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to the collision and a media release will be provided once further information is available.

