0 SunPass customers' bills not up-to-date despite website upgrade

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - It’s been one week since the SunPass website was upgraded, but not all customers have been billed for their toll use, Channel 9 traffic anchor Racquel Asa learned.

About two weeks worth of tolls have not been posted to customers' accounts, Channel 9 learned.

Asa found out the some of the delay in billing depends on which toll roads drivers use.

Read: SunPass shutdown: System down for week's worth of maintenance

Drivers who have used State Road 408, State Road 417 in Orange County and State Road 429 through Apopka, Winter Garden and Ocoee and the Beachline by Wedgefield soon will start to see those tolls appear on their accounts.

But the tolls for drivers who have used the Florida Turnpike, State Road 528 near the Florida Mall, State Road 417 in Seminole County and State Road 429 near Disney haven’t hit SunPass accounts yet.

Asa has emailed and called officials with SunPass for the past week to find out when the accounts would be billed for more than two weeks of tolls. An official said Monday that they would work on getting answers to our questions, but we still haven't received them.

Video: SunPass system remains down after 1 week

So it’s unclear if drivers will have their debit or credit cards billed all at once or if they will be automatically replenished.

Also, with no record of tolls for more than two weeks, drivers who put the costs on their expense accounts for work have no paperwork to show their employers.

If you have had problems with your SunPass account, we want to hear from you. Contact Channel 9 traffic anchor Racquel Asa here.

Download: Free WFTV news and weather apps

© 2018 Cox Media Group.