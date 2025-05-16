Driver sought in deadly hit-and-run crash in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers say they are looking for a driver who collided with a pedestrian Thursday night in Orlando and then left the crash scene.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. on Holden Road near Orange Blossom Trail.

Investigators said the vehicle struck the man while traveling on the inside westbound lane of Holden Avenue.

The man was not using a marked crosswalk and entered the direct path of the oncoming vehicle, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Following the collision, the driver left the scene.

The pedestrian, age 76, of Orlando, was rushed to Orlando Regional Medical Center, but did not survive.

FHP said witnesses told troopers the vehicle that hit the man was possibly a white minivan.

Investigators said they believe a white Toyota Sienna minivan was involved in the crash. They added that it should have damage to its front left headlight.

The deadly hit-and-run crash remains under investigation and troopers are asking anyone with tips to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS or contact FHP by dialing *347.

