  Watch out: More changes on I-4 ramps in Maitland

    By: Sarahbeth Ackerman

    MAITLAND, Fla. - Attention Maitland drivers: Your route on and off Interstate 4 is shifting – again.

    The change going into effect Friday mostly impacts drivers who take State Road 434 and Maitland Boulevard who continue onto I-4 westbound. 

    As of Friday, there’s a new westbound I-4 entrance ramp on the elevated portion of Maitland Boulevard.

    But David Parks with I-4 Ultimate said drivers need to be careful about when they enter the elevated lanes.

    “You also need to make sure you don't get in those elevated lanes too early, because if you access them by Maitland Summit Boulevard it puts you on the other side of the barrier wall over here and you won't be able to get on this on-ramp,” he said.

     

