'Hot and sticky': High temperatures, scattered storms throughout Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's going to be a hot and sticky Sunday throughout Central Florida.
- Highs in the low 90s are expected across Central Florida.
- A stationary front will boost rain chances about 40%-50% for the remainder of the weekend.
- Soggy weather will stick around for the beginning of the upcoming week.
- Daytime highs will stay well above average with highs in the upper 80s to start the week.
- Channel 9 meteorologists are tracking the next front, which will cool down temperatures for next weekend.
It's not even Noon and the heat index is getting close to 100° in Cocoa Beach. pic.twitter.com/xsOLyC6tQO— Kassandra Crimi (@KCrimiWFTV) October 27, 2019
