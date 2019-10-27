  • 'Hot and sticky': High temperatures, scattered storms throughout Central Florida

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - It's going to be a hot and sticky Sunday throughout Central Florida.

    • Highs in the low 90s are expected across Central Florida.
    • A stationary front will boost rain chances about 40%-50% for the remainder of the weekend.
    • Soggy weather will stick around for the beginning of the upcoming week.
    • Daytime highs will stay well above average with highs in the upper 80s to start the week.
    • Channel 9 meteorologists are tracking the next front, which will cool down temperatures for next weekend.

    Related Headlines

    Watch your 5-Day Forecast below:

    Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

                                       Watch: Eyewitness News for the latest forecast

    Download: WFTV News & Weather Apps | Live Doppler Radar

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories