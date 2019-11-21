'Picture perfect' forecast with sunny skies, slightly warmer temps across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said picture perfect weather is forecast to continue across Central Florida on Thursday.
- High temperatures will be slightly warmer Thursday with sunny skies and a high of 76.
- Low temperatures will dip Thursday night back into the 50s.
- Sunny skies are forecast to stick around with no chance of rain until Saturday, when another cool front is forecast to blow through, dropping high temperatures on Sunday back into the low 70s.
We're in an awesome weather pattern! pic.twitter.com/GBP8UWxFXv— Brian Shields (@BrianWFTV) November 21, 2019
EYE ON THE TROPICS
Tropical Storm Sebastien continues to travel northward, moving away from the Caribbean over the open Atlantic waters. It does not represent a threat to the U.S. or any territory and it is expected to dissipate by Friday.
