Below average temps, cloudy skies keep things cool across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Chilly mornings will turn into cool days across Central Florida this week as temperatures stay below average to start the week.
- Monday’s forecast calls for a high of 71 with mostly cloudy skies to start the day. Later in the day, the clouds will clear out before temperatures dip to a chilly 53 over night.
- The rest of the week looks similar with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s with mostly dry conditions.
- Temperatures are forecast to warm up to the upper 70s for the later half of the week before another cool front blows through, cooling things down again for part of the weekend.
Catch up on your full 5-day forecast:
