0 Cold front brings comfy conditions in Central Florida; Jerry, Imelda's remnants, Humberto

Wednesday is a transitional weather day across Central Florida. There will be more clouds and a few passing showers and storms can’t be ruled out. High temperatures will be more seasonably (still warm) reaching 90 degrees.

Overnight, he said skies will be mostly clear with a low of 71.

Watch: WFTV CH9 live newscasts | Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

2019 hurricane season name list

The change comes courtesy of a cold from that will bring more clouds Wednesday, a small chance for showers, followed by a much better and nice feel to the temperatures to end the workweek. Humidity won’t be as oppressive starting Thursday and decreasing more for the weekend.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 80s. Besides the decreasing humidity, low temperatures will start to feel less warm. Saturday will feel significantly nice. Saturday morning temperatures in some places will be near the mid-60s.

Eye on the Tropics: Humberto, Imelda, Jerry

Humberto keeps moving away from the U.S., but will impact the Bermudas Wednesday afternoon as a major Category 3 hurricane. This hurricane is still generating large swells and rough surfs along the southeastern U.S. coast from the Carolinas to Florida. The high risk for rip currents is still in places for the East Central Florida coast.

Imelda continues to lose organization and will keep the rain coming for southeast Texas for the rest of the week. Since Tuesday morning, over 8 inches of rain has fallen in Galveston as it continues raining. Most of southeast Texas is under a flood watch with flood warnings being issued on and off for some areas. Areas just south of Houston have received anywhere between 2-5 inches. It will continue to rain, on and off, through Friday.

JERRY: CHANCE OF TROPICAL STORM FORCE WINDS IN THE CARIBBEAN

Tropical depression 10 became better organized and as forecast, it became Tropical Storm Jerry, the 10th named storm of this hurricane season, on Wednesday morning. Jerry is located about 800 miles away from the Lesser Antilles and it is moving west-northwest at 14 mph. It is expected to continue at this speed but turning more to the northwest. It could brush the top islands of the northeastern Caribbean by Friday night. But models continue to swing this system away from the Caribbean and turning more north, staying over the Atlantic, away from Florida and the rest of the U.S Atlantic coast. If everything pattern remains on track, there will be a front exiting the U.S. early next week, which will make Jerry curve before it even reaches the Bahamas and could make a dent in its organization as it will be increasing the wind shear around Jerry.

Check your full five-day forecast below:

Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for the latest updates on Tropical Storm Jerry and your daily forecast.

Download: WFTV news & weather apps | Hour-by-hour forecast

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.