  • Greg Warmoth surveys Hurricane Michael's path of destruction from Skywitness 9

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    MEXICO BEACH, Fla. - Channel 9 anchor Greg Warmoth boarded Skywitness 9 on Thursday to survey the decimation caused by Hurricane Michael.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.
    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    The storm slammed into the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday afternoon just shy of a powerful Category 5 hurricane, packing winds of up to 155 mph.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.
    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    The monster storm carved a path of destruction as it crashed ashore and moved inland, destroying homes and businesses, flooding roads and downing trees and power lines.

    Michael was downgraded to a tropical storm early Thursday as it swept through central Georgia.

    Read live updates about the storm here, see more photos of damage here and read how you can help victims here.

    Click here to watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

     Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories