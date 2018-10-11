Greg Warmoth surveys Hurricane Michael's path of destruction from Skywitness 9

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. - Channel 9 anchor Greg Warmoth boarded Skywitness 9 on Thursday to survey the decimation caused by Hurricane Michael.
Poised to respond. Headed back to @wftv9 from devastation zone and check out my view from Skywitness 9 of utility crews staged at Perry Foley airport to respond to #hurricanemichael2018 pic.twitter.com/o8bFWeAJzm— Greg Warmoth WFTV (@GWarmothWFTV) October 11, 2018
The storm slammed into the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday afternoon just shy of a powerful Category 5 hurricane, packing winds of up to 155 mph.
We are getting word of an “unusually high volume of search and rescue operations right now“. The FAA will keep us above the relief efforts at 3000’. We have a zoom lens on board and we are headed there now. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/05Gr5jsvuG— Greg Warmoth WFTV (@GWarmothWFTV) October 11, 2018
The monster storm carved a path of destruction as it crashed ashore and moved inland, destroying homes and businesses, flooding roads and downing trees and power lines.
Live from the Tallahassee Regional Airport as @FLGovScott takes off to survey damage from the air. #HurricaneMichael pic.twitter.com/baZ1QkHiDp— Greg Warmoth WFTV (@GWarmothWFTV) October 11, 2018
Michael was downgraded to a tropical storm early Thursday as it swept through central Georgia.
Send me towns that you want is to fly over in the FLA Panhandle and photographer @KGibsonTV9 and I will try and get you an aerial tour. #hurricanemichael @WFTV #wftv pic.twitter.com/gz5YkSXVs0— Greg Warmoth WFTV (@GWarmothWFTV) October 11, 2018
Read live updates about the storm here, see more photos of damage here and read how you can help victims here.
CRUSHED: @GWarmothWFTV got a bird's eye view of the damage from #HurricaneMichael along the panhandle. He'll tell us more about what he saw starting on Eyewitness News at 4pm https://t.co/fiCaD2Kxir pic.twitter.com/3MHyFaLgg1— WFTV Eyewitness News (@WFTV) October 11, 2018
Click here to watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
US Coast Guard helicopter landing in Tallahassee beside Skywitness 9. #wftv #HurricaneMichael pic.twitter.com/vqoqYXyAc8— Kenny Gibson (@KGibsonTV9) October 11, 2018
Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps.
Stopping in #Tallahassee for fuel, then on to the Gulf Coast. #HurricaneMichael #wftv @GWarmothWFTV pic.twitter.com/T27nQitlPu— Kenny Gibson (@KGibsonTV9) October 11, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}