Tropical Storm Kirk continues to move to the west-northwest at about 14 mph. It is forecast to move between Martinique and St. Lucia during the evening hours. At the 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Kirk held 50 mph maximum sustained winds, tropical storm force-winds extend 140 miles from its center, mainly to the east. By Friday afternoon Kirk will barely be a tropical storm as it will continue to weaken, as it travels over the Central Caribbean.
Like Isaac, Kirk is expected to become less organized once it enters the Caribbean. This region continues to show increased wind shear, mainly due to a developing El Niño over the Pacific Ocean. There is also a trough just north of the Hispaniola which is directly increasing the wind shear, hindering Kirk from further development. The storm is forecast to completely dissipate by Saturday afternoon south of the Dominican Republic.
Martinique, St.Lucia to receive up to 10 in of rain, mudslides possible.
Threats to the Caribbean:
Martinique and Dominica can expect up to 10 inches of rain during the next 24 hours. The northern Windward Islands can receive between 4 to 6 inches of rain.
Although Kirk's center (if any left) is expected to remain well south of Puerto Rico, there will be widespread rain during the the few days. Puerto Rico and St. Croix should still expect to receive between 2 to 4 inches of rain and some isolated amounts up to 6 inches through Saturday.
