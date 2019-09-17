0 Watching Atlantic tropical depression; TS Imelda makes landfall in Texas

The tropics continue to be busy.

TROPICAL STORM IMELDA MAKES LANDFALL IN TEXAS

Tropical depression 11 was officially upgraded to Tropical Storm Imelda Tuesday at noon eastern time as surface observations near Texas signaled this system strengthened. By 2:30p.m., the National Hurricane Center announced it had made landfall in Freeport, Texas.

Imelda continue crawling northward and bring heavy rain to Southeast Texas through Friday. The storm will slowly move over the Texas coast affecting most of the southeast of Texas, expect major rainfall amounts to create flash flooding. Some models are showing over 10 inches of rainfall during the next four to five days.

This system is likely to produce life-threatening flash flooding along portions of the Upper Texas Coast, including the Houston and Galveston areas.

The National Hurricane Center has issued a tropical storm warning for the coast of Texas from Sargent to Port Bolivar.

JUST NAMED #Imelda is 55 miles SW of #Galveston.

The threat remains the same, life-threatening #FLOODING for SE Texas for the next few days. pic.twitter.com/YU2IaW1r08 — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) September 17, 2019

F

Humberto is a strong hurricane and moving away from the U.S., but it's pulling a dry air mass over Florida, which is limiting shower and storm activity.

Hotter but less humid: Heading to the beach? Rip current risk is high

Tropical Depression 10 formed Tuesday morning, and the National Hurricane Center has begun advisories for the system.

2019 hurricane season name list

The depression is located about 1,100 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Models call for the system to continue traveling westward before turning northwest, staying north of the Caribbean by the end of the week and over Atlantic waters in the longer term.

Current intensity models show the system staying as a tropical storm during the next three days, possibly strengthening to a hurricane once it is adjacent to the Caribbean on the weekend,

Tropical Depression 10 forms in the Atlantic. Likely to be a fish storm, approaching the Caribbean but turning northward, staying over the Atlantic. #td10

(gfx by @HurricaneModels) pic.twitter.com/A77otOkMSS — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) September 17, 2019

Watch: WFTV CH9 live newscasts | Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

Download: WFTV news & weather apps | Hour-by-hour forecast



Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.