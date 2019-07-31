0 Watching two tropical waves; heavy rain for parts of Florida through the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - A tropical wave, with a 10 percent chance of developing over the next five days has moved over to the Atlantic, just north of the Hispaniola. There is currently lots of wind shear preventing this system from organizing and strengthening.

The tropical disturbance, designated Invest-95L by the National Hurricane Center, continues to struggle with strong wind shear and it is even less organized than yesterday.

Weather forecast: Hot, humid Tuesda, triple-digit-feeling temps, afternoon storms

2019 ATLANTIC HURRICANE NAME LIST

THREATS FOR CARIBBEAN:

Eastern municipalities of Puerto Rico received around 10 inches of rain courtesy of Invest-95L. The western side of the island received zero rain on Tuesday. There is stil the chance for this system to produce dangerous rains leading to flash flooding for Haiti and the Dominican Republic Wednesday as it moves to the north-northwest.

This tropical wave is being guided by a strong high-pressure system over the central Atlantic that will take it over the Bahamas and east of Florida. Although wind shear will relax, making conditions more favorable for its development, most models are not showing development of this system. We forecast a surge in moisture across the southern half of Florida, starting Friday and into the weekend.

THREATS FOR FLORIDA

As the tropical moisture increases, we can expect high rain chances across the southern half of the Peninsula, including Central Florida. July has been a wet month, unusually wet for South Florida, and most of Central Florida could use the rain as totals for the year, for most of the official stations, are below average. This won’t be the only opportunity to get in par with the rain totals, we still have two-thirds of the wet season to go.

ANOTHER TROPICAL WAVE

A freshly emerged eastern Africa tropical wave is also been monitored. This wave looks much healthier and has a high chance of developing through the next five days as it travels westward over the open Atlantic waters.

Luckily this wave is over 3,000 miles away from Florida and we have plenty of time to monitor the development and direction of this tropical wave. So far it looks like it will remain as a 'fish storm' curving out to, staying over the Atlantic waters.

EYE ON THE TROPICS

TRENDING NOW:

We are entering the busiest months of the hurricane season. The peak is at the beginning of September, and historically, August and September are busy months for the Atlantic basin. It is important to know your plan in case any storms threaten Central Florida.

Do you have a plan? Do you know if you are in an evacuation zone? If you are, do you know where you'd go? If you are not in an evacuation zone, do you have the necessary supplies to safeguard your home?

Do you have insurance? If necessary, do you know where your most important documents are? Are you able to ask for an extra supply of your medicines at the pharmacy? These are all questions you must know the answer to now.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.