UCF Board of Trustees names new vice chair to replace Harold Mills

The University of Central Florida on May 17 named Michael Okaty the new vice chair of its board of trustees after Harold Mills stepped down from the role earlier this week.

UCF’s trustees chose Okaty, the managing partner of Foley & Lardner LLP’s Orlando office, for the role out of three candidates. The board considered Okaty; Keith Altizer & Co. PA Managing Shareholder Tiffany Altizer; and real estate developer Caryl McAlpin, with Okaty getting seven votes, Altizer getting three and McAlpin getting two.

The move comes as Mills, UCF’s former vice chair, stepped away from his board roles after his arrest in a Seminole County prostitution sting. Mills has pled not guilty to two misdemeanor charges.

