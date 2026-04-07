Weather Alert Days issued for Tuesday and Wednesday in Central Florida

CENTRAL FLORIDA — Residents in Central Florida are urged to prepare for Weather Alert Days on Tuesday and Wednesday, as a storm system is forecast to bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and possible flooding.

The most intense conditions will occur along Florida’s Atlantic coast, where wind gusts could surpass 40 miles per hour and total rainfall may reach 4 to 6 inches through midweek.

Weather Alert Days issued for Tuesday and Thursday in Central Florida Residents in Central Florida are urged to prepare for Weather Alert Days on Tuesday and Wednesday, as a storm system is forecast to bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and possible flooding.

Inland areas are also expected to experience significant rainfall, with some locations possibly receiving 2 to 3 inches in a short period.

The unsettled weather is being driven by a storm system in the Gulf of Mexico, combined with a stalled frontal boundary lingering to the south of the region.

Weather Alert Days issued for Tuesday and Thursday in Central Florida Residents in Central Florida are urged to prepare for Weather Alert Days on Tuesday and Wednesday, as a storm system is forecast to bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and possible flooding.

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